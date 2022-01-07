South Africa Defeats India in Test Series – NBC SVG

South Africa defeated India by 7 wickets in the 2nd Test yesterday to level the 3-match Series 1-1. Victory was achieved on the fourth day of the 5-day match at Johannesburg, South Africa.

South Africa were set a winning target of 240 runs after dismissing India for 266 runs in their 2nd Innings on Wednesday from an overnight 118-2 at the close of play on Tuesday’s third day. South Africa completed victory at 243-3.

Captain, Dean Elgar led his team’s batting with an unbeaten 96. Rassie van der Dussen made 40, Aiden Markram scored 31, and Temba Bavuma remained on 23 not out.

The final scores: India 202 and 266, South Africa 229 and 243-3.