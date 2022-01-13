South Africa Unders 19s beat West Indies Under 19s in World Cup warm up match – NBC SVG

South Africa Under-19s defeated the West Indies Under-19s by 3 wickets with 87 balls remaining in an ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-up match at Everest Cricket Club, Georgetown, Guyana yesterday.

After winning the toss and fielding first, South Africa Under-19s dismissed the West Indies Under-19s for 189 off 43.2 overs. Captain, Ackeem Auguste led his team’s scoring with 52 off 47 balls. He hit 6 fours and 2 sixes. Wicket-keeper. Carlton Bowen-Tuckett made 45. Fast bowler, Mathew Boast took 3-9. Left-arm, fast bowler, Aphiwe Mnyanda captured 2-38, and off-spinner, Michael Copeland had 2-14 for South Africa Under-19s.

South Africa Under-19s took 35.3 overs to score 191-7 for their win. They were led by their captain, George Van-Heerden who made 61 not out, off 59 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes. Dewald Brevis scored 50 off 70 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes. The most successful bowlers for the West Indies were fast bowler, McKenny Clarke (3-34) and fast bowler, Anderson Mahase (2-31).

The final scores: West Indies Under-19s 189 off 43.2 overs, South Africa Under-19s 191-7 off 35.3 overs.