South Africa Women defeats West Indies Women by 96 runs – NBC SVG

The West Indies Women lost Chedean Nation and Stafanie Taylor to on-field injuries yesterday during the 3rd One Day International against South Africa Women at Johannesburg, South Africa. South Africa Women won the match by 96 runs to leave the 4-match series level at 1-1, with one match to play.

Nation was stretchered off the field in the 40th over of South Africa Women’s innings after tumbling while trying to stop a boundary. She was at midwicket as Mignon du Preez swiped. Nation ran in, slipped and fell head over heels. She was unmoved as the ball crossed the boundary and required 12 minutes of on-field treatment before being taken off.

Earlier, in the 36th over, Nation jammed her shoulder into the ground as she attempted to stop the ball and though she appeared to recover quite quickly, it may have been the initial blow which forced her off the field. She was taken to hospital “out of an abundance of caution”, according to the West Indies Media Manager.

A little more than 90 minutes later, Taylor sustained a blow to the helmet off a bouncer from South African Women’s fast bowler, Nadine de Klerk. That was at the end of the 13th over and by the first ball of the 14th, Taylor, at the non-striker’s end, stood hunched over with her hands on her knees, shaking her head. She faced another delivery, took a single and then decided she could not continue. She received on-field assistance but walked off the field, pointing to her neck. Taylor was found to be concussed, and eventually replaced for the remainder of the game by Aaliyah Alleyne.

South Africa Women posted their highest total against West Indies Women in a bid to level the series. Laura Wolvaardt scored her third One Day International century and first against a top-eight rated team, and shared in a 141-run third-wicket stand with Sune Luus to set South Africa Women up for their highest total against West Indies Women.

The final scores: South Africa Women 299-8 off 50 overs, the West Indies Women 203 off 44.4 overs.