South African Football Association to a make formal complaint after Sunday’s loss to Ghana

The South African Football Association is to make a “formal complaint” about “questionable decisions” made by the match officials in last Sunday’s 1-0 defeat by Ghana.

South Africa needed a draw in the match to reach the third and final round of African qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, but Ghana won with a controversial penalty.

South African Football Association’s Chief Executive Officer, Tebogo Mothlante said; “The match officials have decided the game, which is not what is supposed to happen.

“We will be writing to both the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the World governing body, FIFA, firstly to investigate how the game was handled and secondly to challenge some of these decisions.

“We have already registered with the match commissioner that we will be making a formal complaint.”

Ghana’s narrow win enabled them to reach the African World Cup play-offs by the narrowest of margins, ousting South Africa at the top of the group on goals scored.