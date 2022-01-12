South Africa’s allrounder, Chris Morris retires – NBC SVG

South Africa’s allrounder, Chris Morris has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket and said that he would be taking up a coaching role with South African domestic team, Titans. Morris is 34.

He last played for South Africa during the 2019 ICC One Day International Cricket World Cup, a tournament where he was South Africa’s highest wicket-taker. He turned out for his country 69 times across the three formats, taking 94 wickets in all.

A bowling allrounder who often sent the speedgun beyond 140 kilometres per hour, Morris was also a hard-hitting, lower-order batsman. Morris made his international debut in a Twenty/20 International in December 2012. His One Day International debut followed in June 2013. He had to wait for his Test debut though, finally earning the first of his four Test caps in January 2016.