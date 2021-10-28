South Africa’s Quinton de Kock issues an apology

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock has apologised after refusing to take a knee and says he is “not a racist”.

The wicketkeeper-batsman did not want to make the gesture and made himself unavailable for the Twenty/20 World Cup match against the West Indies two days ago.

He said yesterday: “I would like to start by saying sorry to my team-mates, and the fans back home.

“If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so.”

Some South Africa players, but not all, took a knee before the defeat by Australia in their Twenty/20 World Cup opener.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) then issued a directive shortly before the match on Tuesday against the West Indies that all players should take a knee.

De Kock said: “I did not, in any way, mean to disrespect anyone by not playing against West Indies, especially the West Indian team themselves.

“Maybe some people don’t understand that we were just hit with this on Tuesday morning, on the way to a game.

“I am deeply sorry for all the hurt, confusion and anger that I have caused.

“I’ve been called a lot of things as a cricketer. But those didn’t hurt. Being called a racist because of a misunderstanding hurts me deeply.

“It hurts my family. It hurts my pregnant wife.

“I am not a racist. In my heart of hearts, I know that. And I think those who know me know that.”