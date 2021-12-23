South Korea pardons disgraced former President Park Geun-hye

Seoul, South Korea (CNN)The South Korean government has pardoned former President Park Geun-hye , who was serving 22 years in prison for corruption, the country’s Justice Ministry said on Friday.

Park Kyung-mi, a spokesperson for the Blue House — South Korea’s presidential office — said President Moon Jae-in considered former President Park’s worsening health condition when deciding to grant a special pardon.

Park, 69, underwent shoulder surgery in 2019 while serving her prison term, according to the Justice Ministry. She had been spotted by local media multiple times going to hospital using a wheelchair.

The Blue House spokesperson added Moon is hoping Park’s pardon would become an opportunity to start a new era of unity and harmony and asked for understanding from those opposed to the decision.

Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said in a briefing the pardon would be a chance to bring the Korean people together to overcome the national crisis caused by the pandemic and to move on to the future.

Park, who has served about four years and eight months in prison, will be freed on December 31.

South Korea corruption scandal

The daughter of former dictator Park Chung-hee, Park Geun-hye became South Korea’s first female President when she came to power in 2013 — but her term was marred by controversy.

The 2017 vote to impeach Park came after millions of South Koreans took to the streets over a period of several months to demand her ouster, following revelations about the undue influence wielded by her adviser and confidant, Choi Soon-sil, the daughter of a cult leader.

Shortly after Park was stripped of her office, she was arrested and put on trial for soliciting bribes from major conglomerates in the country, including Samsung. In 2018, she went on trial over separate accusations that she received illicit funds from the National Intelligence Service.

Several others were also implicated in the scandal. In 2018, Park’s confidant Choi was sentenced to 20 years in jail on 18 charges including abuse of power, coercion, fraud and bribe, and was fined $16.6 million.