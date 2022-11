The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

There will be a Special Sitting of Parliament on Monday December 5th as part of a State Visit by the Head of State of the Republic of Cuba.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during yesterday’s sitting of Parliament.

Dr. Gonsalves said the Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel will be in the state from Saturday December 3rd -5th.

