Special traffic arrangements to be in place tomorrow in Biabou

The Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force says special traffic arrangements would be in place tomorrow Saturday October 22nd, due to a funeral service scheduled to take place at the Biabou Methodist Church

The Department says Motorists travelling along the Windward Highway would do so along the usual route. However, persons travelling from the direction of Georgetown and Peruvian Vale to Simon would not be allowed to make a right or left turn at the Biabou Bridge.

Traffic travelling from the direction of Georgetown to Simon would make a right turn, and motorists coming from the direction of Peruvian Vale would make a left turn at the junction opposite the Biabou Playing Field towards Simon.

Persons attending the funeral would be permitted to park at the Biabou Primary School Yard and the Biabou Playing Field.

The police are soliciting the cooperation of the public in this regard.