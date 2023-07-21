Specialist Consultant of Trinidad visits SVG to engage stakeholders in Agro Processing Industry

Specialist Consultant, Mahendra Ramdular, of Trinidad and Tobago is in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on a four-day visit to engage stakeholders within the Agro Processing Industry.

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar says Mr. Ramdular will also assist with revolutionizing the Agro Processing sector through a detailed assessment and analytical process.

He says the Consultant’s visit is part of the entire framework to work towards improving food and nutrition security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the region.

Minister Caesar says Mr. Ramdula will be engaged in consultancy work with several agro-processors.

Meanwhile, Agro Processing Consultant, Mahendra Ramdular says he is looking forward to meeting with Agro Processors throughout the country.

The initiative is geared at extrapolating a model for agro-process industries in Small Island States within CELAC, create strategic linkages between agro-processing platforms within CELAC and highlight investment opportunities in agro-processing CELAC member states.

The initiative is being held in conjunction with the CELAC Food and Nutrition Security Centre within the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries with support from the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture IICA.

Photo credit: Ministry of Agriculture