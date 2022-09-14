Spice Twerk On Karrueche Tran At New York Fashion Week After-Party

Spice was the star of the show at the after-party for New York designer Laquan Smith as New York Fashion Week gets underway.

In videos shared online, the Queen of the Dancehall was seen enjoying the evening with several celebrities as she partied with some of the A-list celebrities who attended the after-party. Among those who were seen at the event were Kanye West’s ex Julia Fox, model Winnie Harlow who stunned on the runway, producer Diplo, and Karrueche Tran.

Karrueche and Winnie Harlow, in particular, seemed to enjoy the after-show where Spice put on an energetic performance. In videos shared on her Instagram account, Spice showed off her twerking skills as she “Clap Clap” to her new track from her sophomore album, Emancipated.

In one video, Karrueche is seen wearing a beautiful off-shoulder white dress as she rubs Spice’s round ‘clappas’ in admiration. Karrueche is certainly enjoying the privilege of touching Spice as she laughs, and the two share a quick hug, all in good fun.

Spice also gave Winnie Harlow her flowers in a hilarious exchange. In a preamble before performing her track “So Mi Like It,” Spice tells the audience.

“You know say you blood***** look good with it, you know she from Jamaica right?” she tells the cheering crowd. “You know Jamaica blood inna a her right?, so mi ago do so now wid it,” Spice says as she says Winnie is about to “bruk out and gwan bad.”

Winnie is seen with a shocked look on her face before she whispers to Spice. Spice then tells the crowd that Winnie can’t dance. “Listen, she nuh have on no panty, me neither,” the “Go Down Deh,” the artist says.Spice also shared a series of posts from the event where she showed off her flexibility.

In one video, Spice is seen on a tabletop with one of her legs extended to the ceiling as she performs her song “Clap Clap.”

“Let’s just say there was no stage in the club so I made one on top on the DJ Booth why am I like this Emancipated Album link in my bio. CLAP CLAP CLAP CLAP,” Spice said.

Spice is set to perform in Minneapolis on September 17th.