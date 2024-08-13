Sports Minister re-assures full support of Shafiqua Maloney at Paris Olympics

Minister of Sports Dr Orande Brewster has reassured the public that the government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines stand behind Shafiqua Maloney as she competes in the finals of the women’s 800 meters at the Paris Olympics.

The Minister of Sports gave the reassurance as he addressed the nation yesterday, following Maloney’s final qualification in the 800 meter race in Paris.

Minister Brewster said that no matter the outcome, the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean are rallying around the athlete.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/MALONEY.mp3

Minister Brewster said the event has lifted the spirits of Vincentians following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/MALONEY-1.mp3