Squatting will be prohibited on reclaimed lands in Georgetown – NBC SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has made it clear that absolutely no squatting will be allowed to take place on lands which have been reclaimed as part of the Sea Defence work taking place in Georgetown.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme,the Prime Minister said any structures erected on the reclaimed land between the properties located in the area and the shore line where the Sea Defences have been put in, will be removed.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the aim is to establish a board walk along the coast and to have this done in an orderly manner.