Sri Lanka dismissed for 204 in the first innings of their 2nd Test between West Indies

At the close of play yesterday, the first day of the 2nd Test between Sri Lanka and the West Indies at Galle, Sri Lanka, after winning the toss and batting first, Sri Lanka were 113-1 in their 1st innings.

Opening batsman, Pathum Nissanka was 61 not out and Oshada Fernando on 2. Captain, Dimuth Karunaratne made 45. He and Nissanka put on 106 runs for the first wicket. Karunaratne was caught and bowled by off-spinner, Roston Chase.

This morning, Sri Lanka lost their remaining 9 wickets for 98 runs and were dismissed for 204 in their 1st innings. Left-arm, leg-spinner, Veerasammy Permaul was the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies with 5-35, and the other left-arm, leg-spinner, Jomel Warrican provided good support by taking 4-50.

The West Indies openers, captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood have so far made an encouraging start to their reply.