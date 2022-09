The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Sri Lanka Legends beat England Legends 7 wickets with 33 balls remaining in the Legends Series in India yesterday.

The scores: England Legends 78 off 19 0vers, Sri Lanka Legends 79-3 off 14.3 overs.

Today’s match will be between India Legends and the West Indies Legends at 10.00 a. m Eastern Caribbean Time.