Sri Lanka qualified for the Super 12s stage of the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup with a 70-run win over Ireland in their Group Stage match in Abu Dhabi yesterday.

Wanindu Hasaranga scored 71 off 47 balls as Sri Lanka made 171-7 off 20 overs. Ireland were dismissed for 101 off 18.3 overs.

In yesterday’s earlier match, Namibia beat Netherlands by six wickets with David Wiese scoring 66 off 40 balls.

It was Namibia’s first ever win at a Cricket World Cup.

Wiese went in to bat with Namibia on 52-3 in reply to Netherland’s 166-4.

Wiese hit 4 fours and five sixes, sharing a 93-run stand with captain, Gerhard Erasmus for the fourth wicket.

Max O’Dowd hit a brilliant 70 off 56 balls for the Netherlands, but it was another fine innings in vain.

The final scores: Namibia 166-4 off 20 overs, the Netherlands 164-4 off 20 overs.