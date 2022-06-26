Sri Lanka struggling to secure fresh fuel supplies, minister says

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Sri Lanka is struggling to secure fresh fuel supplies, a top government minister said on Sunday, as the crisis-hit country of 22 million people is down to just 15,000 tons of petrol and diesel to keep essential services running in the coming days.

The island is wilting under its worst financial crisis in seven decades with foreign exchange reserves at record lows leaving it scrambling to pay for essential imports including fuel, food and medicine.

“We are struggling to find suppliers. They are reluctant to accept letters of credit from our banks. There are over $700 million in overdue payments so now suppliers want advance payments,” Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera told reporters.

In the past two months Sri Lanka largely recieved fuel via a $500 million Indian credit line, which ran out in mid-June. A petrol shipment due last Thursday failed to arrive and no fresh shipments are yet scheduled, Wijesekera said.

“We have about 9,000 metric tons of diesel and 6,000 metric tons of petrol left. We are doing everything we can to get new stocks but we don’t know when that will be.”

