Sri Lanka wins Test Series against West Indies

Sri Lanka defeated the West Indies by 164 runs in the 2nd Test at Galle, Sri Lanka this morning and won the series 2-0.

Sri Lanka closed yesterday’s fourth day of the Test on 328-8 in their 2nd innings for an overall lead of 279 runs. This morning they carried their total to 345-9 declared to set the West Indies 296 to win.

The outstanding performer was Dhananjaya de Silva with an unbeaten 155. His main support came from opening batsman, Pathum Nissanka who scored 66.

Spinners were used to open the bowling for the West Indies in Sri Lanka’s 2nd innings. Left-arm, leg-spinner, Veerasammy Permaul took 3-106 and off-spinner, Roston Chase had 2-82. Captain and off-spinner, Kraigg Brathwaite captured 1-11, and fast bowler, Jason Holder had 1-26. The other two Sri Lanka batsmen were run out.

The West Indies collapsed in their second innings today and were dismissed for 132. Nkrumah Bonner made 44 for top score and Jermaine Blackwood scored 36. No other West Indies batsman reached 20. Opening the bowling for Sri Lanka, left-arm, leg-spinner, Lasith Embuldeniya took 5-35, and off-spinner, Ramesh Mendis captured 5-66 to mesmerize the West Indies batsmen.

The final scores: Sri Lanka 204 and 345-9 declared, the West Indies 253 and 132. Sri Lanka winning the match by 164 runs and the series 2-0.