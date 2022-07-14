Sri Lankan president resigns by email after fleeing to Singapore

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has tendered his resignation in a letter sent by email to parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardenena, according to an announcement from the speaker’s office Thursday.

Rajapaksa landed in Singapore on a flight from Maldives earlier after fleeing his country in the wake of anti-government protests.

According to a high-ranking government source the letter was emailed after Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details that have not been shared publicly by officials.

Singapore said Rajapaska had been allowed to enter the country on a “private visit” but had not asked for or been granted asylum.

“It is confirmed that Mr. Rajapaksa has been allowed entry into Singapore on a private visit. He has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum. Singapore generally does not grant requests for asylum,” the Singapore Foreign Ministry statement read.

A Saudia airline Boeing 787 Dreamliner believed to be carrying Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives at Singapore’s Changi Airport on July 14.

