St John Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Mesopotamia, 100th Commemorative Magazine

The 100th Commemorative Magazine of St John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Mesopotamia, is now available to the public.

COMMEMORATIVE MAGAZINE REPORT

A magazine highlighting the historical journey of St John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Mesopotamia has been published.

The Commemorative Magazine was done as part of the 100th Anniversary Programme of Activities under the theme “ONE PEOPLE OF GOD JOURNEYING TOGETHER IN CHRIST”.

Parishioner Liley Cato says he helped to guide the process in the production of the magazine.

Cato described the Magazine as a Masterpiece, as it covers the life of the church during the period June 1923 to June 2023.

Cato is encouraging the public to contact the Parish Office to obtain a copy of the Magazine.

Parishioner at the St John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Mesopotamia, Liley Cato.

Photo credit: St John Evangelist Parish