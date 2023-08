On the heels of St Kitts and Nevis passing legislation to implement a medical cannabis industry, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew on Friday made a short visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines to view the local set-up of the Cannabis Industry.

Dr. Drew explained to NBC that they needed to see another OECS countries who has made strides in the setup of their local industry

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/DREW1-3.mp3