St. Kitts and Nevis Recognizes African Influence on the Traditions and Cultural Practices of the Federation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 03, 2023 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis is recognizing African influence on the traditions and cultural practices of the Federation during History and Heritage Month, which is observed in the month of February annually. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Four Hundred Years of African Ancestral Creativity and Ingenuity.”

Minister of Culture, the Honourable Samal Duggins, during an address to the Nation to commemorate the month, said that History and Heritage Month is solemn and important. He praised the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park Society, Nevis Historical and Conservation Society, the Saint Christopher National Trust, and the Ministry of Culture for the tremendous role they play in educating citizens, residents and visitors about their history and heritage.

“They must be celebrated and supported for their unflinching efforts to preserve and shape our cultural history, traditions and practices. I want to reiterate my personal commitment to continue working in support of their efforts and lend my Ministry’s support in this important endeavour,” said Minister Duggins. “This presents an important opportunity to promote greater knowledge and understanding of the history, heritage, and culture of our country among our citizens as we work to engender a robust and expressive spirit of national identity and pride”.

Minister Duggins also credited the ingenuity of the Africans and their descendants in creating new forms of survival and resistance in the face of oppression. He noted that their skills, knowledge and resilience are used to build communities, establish new cultural traditions and create new forms of social and political organizations.

“St. Kitts and Nevis continue to demonstrate the creativity, ingenuity, and resilience of the contributions shared with the African continent that have helped to shape the cultural and economic developments of the world we live in today. History and Heritage Month is celebrated in the month of February each year,” he said. “St. Kitts and Nevis, along with other Caribbean islands, has been heavily influenced by African culture, particularly through the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade. Enslaved men, women, and children were brought with their cultural traditions, languages, music, religion, and cuisine, which have all had a lasting impact on Caribbean society and culture,” the Honourable Minister added.

History and Heritage Month is a time to recognize and celebrate rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories and to acknowledge the important contributions of Native peoples.

