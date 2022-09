The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

St Lucia Kings defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 61 runs in Caribbean Premier League Twenty/20 at the Darren Sammy Stadium at Gros Islet St Lucia last night.

The scores: St Lucia Kings 161-9 off 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 60 off 35 balls, Johnson Charles 41 off 32 balls, Dwaine Pretorius 3-37), St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 100 off 19 overs (Evin Lewis 24 off 9 balls, Mathew Forde 3-19, David Wiese 3-17).