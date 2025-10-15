St. Martin’s Secondary Launches New Agricultural Programme with ZHTF and GECCU 

A photograph provided by the Zero Hunger Trust Fund.

By S.Browne. Updated 12:46 p.m., Wednesday, October 15, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

A new Agriculture Science Programme was officially launched at the St. Martin’s Secondary School through the Zero Hunger Trust Fund (ZHTF), with support from the General Employees Cooperative Credit Union (GECCU), on Monday, October 13, 2025.

This initiative forms part of the national mission to strengthen food security, promote agricultural education, and inspire youth participation in sustainable food production.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation and Labour, Saboto Caesar said: “When I attended the St. Martin’s Secondary School, agriculture was tabooed. Our parents wanted us to pursue physics, chemistry, and business because they didn’t want us to work as hard as they did in the fields. Today, agriculture science is far more dynamic than that.”

Minister Caesar commended the leadership of ZHTF CEO, Mrs Safiya Horne-Bique, for her role in transforming agricultural education across the nation. “The Ministry stands ready to fully support this programme, not only because of my connection to this school but because of our national commitment to achieving food security and sovereignty, ensuring that food remains available, affordable, and accessible,” he affirmed.

CEO of the ZHTF Safiya Horne-Bique underscored the significance of the partnership in redefining how young Vincentians engage with agriculture.

“This is not just a milestone; it’s our mission,” she said. “Urban schools like St. Martin’s are leading the way, proving that agriculture education belongs everywhere. Through this partnership, we are providing tools, financial support, mentorship, and technical assistance to help modernise and innovate the programme.” She further emphasised that public-private collaboration is essential to national transformation. “We are deeply grateful to GECCU for joining hands with us in this effort. Together, we are planting the seeds of resilience, knowledge, and self-reliance for the next generation.”

Principal (Ag.) of St. Martin’s Secondary School, Fr Colin Jackson, welcomed the initiative as a transformative investment in the lives of young men. “The ability to plant, nurture, and earn from honest labour is more than a skill – it is an act of dignity and hope. This partnership unites education, agriculture, and faith, affirming that true progress begins when we invest in the hands and hearts of our youth,” he stated.

Representing GECCU, Marketing Manager Danny-Lee Francis reaffirmed the Credit Union’s commitment to youth and community development. “GECCU is proud to collaborate with the Zero Hunger Trust Fund on this meaningful project,” she said. “As we celebrate Cooperative Month, we’re pleased that St. Martin’s Secondary will become our 33rd school cooperative, promoting thrift, savings, and responsible citizenship among students.”

The Fund’s grant will support the establishment of facilities, the provision of agricultural tools donated by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and ongoing technical mentorship to integrate modern, climate-smart agricultural practices into the curriculum.

The event also featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ZHTF and the school, as well as a ceremonial fruit tree planting in recognition of World Food Day 2025, observed under the theme “Hand in Hand for Better Food, Better Future.” The tree planting is a joint initiative between ZHTF, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the National Parks Authority.

Reflecting on the moment, Horne-Bique said: “The tree planted today will serve as a living symbol of what we can achieve when we take ownership of our food security. Every branch and every fruit will tell a story of partnership, purpose, and progress.”

This information was sourced from a press release sent to us by the Zero Hunger Trust Fund.