St. Phillip’s South is the Final Stop on the UPP ‘Small Business Pull-Up’

Black Immigrant Daily News

After sixteen weeks on the road, the ‘Small Business Pull-up’ will make its final stop in 2022, on Saturday 10th December. The tour will head to St. Phillips South, where the UPP will celebrate the success of this initiative in grand style.

The caravan will gather at Elvis in Freetown at 1:00 pm and patrons will “follow the music” to a number of small enterprises in Freetown, St. Phillips Village, Lyons, ending at the Bethesda Playing Field, where the UPP will host a festive ‘Small Business Jam,’ featuring Kutting Edge Band.

Since the launch of ‘Small Business Pull-up’ on 20th August, this mobile gathering has supported close to 300 small businesses throughout Antigua and has generated significant exposure for their products and services.

This fun, high-energy tour has also grown significantly as an effective way to build community pride.

It has become the highlight of weekend entertainment among many UPP supporters who come together to patronize eateries, bars, convenience stores and other enterprises.

Sherfield Bowen, UPP Candidate for St. Phillips South stated, “I am pleased to welcome the ‘Small Business Pull-up’ to St. Phillip’s South to help boost sales and exposure for many small businesses in my constituency that are struggling.

Through our collective spending power, we can make a difference by supporting small businesses and help to rebuild the economy.”

UPP Political Leader, Harold Lovell, has declared the ‘Small Business Pull-up’ initiative a huge success.

“I am amazed by the large number of small businesses that we discovered.

There is tremendous potential for developing Community Based Tourism as a new tourism niche, by positioning our small businesses to showcase some of our culinary traditions and other customs and differentiate our tourism product.

We invite everyone to support our last ‘Small Business Pull-up’ to hear some of our exciting plans to continue to energize small businesses,” Lovell said.