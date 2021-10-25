St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Africa continues to strengthen its link

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to strengthen its links with the African continent, as students from Ghana arrive here to pursue studies in Nursing.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme last week, the Prime Minister said this arrangement is part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Ghana.

The Prime Minister said the four students from Ghana have already arrived in the country, to pursue studies in Nursing.