St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Indonesia signs a Grant Agreement to Support Students Mobility

A Grant Agreement to Support Students Mobility has been signed between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Indonesia

The Agreement was signed by His Excellency Andreas Wickham, Ambassador of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and Mr. Luky Alfirman, Director General of Budget Financing and Risk Management in the Ministry of Finance in the Republic of Indonesia.

The Agreement was signed in the presence of His Excellency Mr. Imam Edy Mulyono, Ambassador-designate of Indonesia to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The official signing which took place on the 1st November, in the Embassy of Indonesia in Caracas, Venezuela will trigger the transfer of approximately 118-thousand, five hundred US from the Government of Indonesia for the purchase of a School Bus, to assist in the transportation of students in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This Grant Agreement is one of three initiatives being pursued with the Government of Indonesia within the framework of cooperation between both countries and all are being coordinated by the Embassies of both countries in Caracas.

Negotiations are in an advanced stage on a Basic Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement as well as an Agreement on Visa Exemption for holders of Diplomatic and Official passports.

Both draft Agreements are being finalized for official signing, shortly.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Indonesia established diplomatic relations on the 30th November, 1993 and will celebrate the 28th Anniversary of this milestone during this month of November.

Both countries have had a history of cooperation on issues of mutual interest at the United Nations and other multilateral fora.