St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues in the fight against climate change

St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to do its part at the national and international level in the global fight against climate change.

So says Minister of Tourism and Sustainable Development, Carlos James as he addressed the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland yesterday.

Minster James said he welcomes the commitment of some developed counties to scale up financial pledges in this regard.

The Minister said climate change is the global challenge of the times and decades of work should not be squandered as the stakes are too high.