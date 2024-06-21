St. Vincent and the Grenadines Gains Global Tourism Buzz Ahead of T20 Cricket World Cup and Vincy Mas Festivities and Plans Expansion of Hotel Capacity

There is a buzz in the global Tourism Industry about St. Vincent and the Grenadines and what it has to offer in Tourism.

That’s according to Minister of Tourism Carlos James who was speaking at a press briefing at the Financial Complex last week to update the nation on the state of readiness for the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup and Vincy Mas.

Minister James says there are quite a number of major festivals and events lined up to be hosted in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the rest of the year and this is great for the country’s Tourism product.

He says that because of this, the government remains ever more committed to its promise of adding an additional twelve hundred hotel rooms to the country’s stock.

Minister James says they have seen growth in the number of flights being booked to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Hotels booked for the summer period.

He says they are also predicting similar growth in the winter bookings to the destination.

