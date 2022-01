The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Vincentians are being encouraged to enter a Regional Business Plan competition which will see participation from thirteen countries across the region.

Business Co-ordinator at the Business Development Unit of the UWI Open Campus Jody Grizzle provided details of the competition which is being hosted through the Open Campus.

Ms. Grizzle also outlined the target audience for the regional competition which she says does not have an age limit.