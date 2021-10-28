St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded its 64th death from the Covid 19 Pandemic.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of NEMO says a 24-year-old woman died at home on October 23rd, and was found to be COVID-19 positive, following post-mortem PCR testing on October 25th. The Committee says she was unvaccinated, and her death brings the death toll from COVID19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to sixty-four.

Meanwhile, 45 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from 301 samples collected on Monday October 25th, resulting in a positivity rate of 14.9%. Fifty-five new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on October 25th.

There are currently nine patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. All are unvaccinated. Twenty patients are admitted to the COVID-19 wards at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Sixteen patients are unvaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and two patients are fully vaccinated

Thirty-seven new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. One thousand seven hundred and eighty-one (1781) cases are currently active and sixty-four (64) persons with COVID19 have died.

Four thousand nine hundred and five (4905) cases of COVID-19 and three thousand and sixty (3060) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The Health Committee says, in view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.