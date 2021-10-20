St.Vincent and the Grenadines records 10 new positive Covid-19 cases and one new death

An 82-year-old female is the latest fatality from the Covid 19 Pandemic in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The health services sub-committee of NEMO, says the patient tested positive for COVID-19 on October 5th, 2021, died on October 17th, 2021.

The committee says patient, who was admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Memorial Hospital, had underlying conditions and was unvaccinated. Her death brings the death toll from COVID-19 to fifty-four (54).

Meanwhile, ten new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from 82 samples collected on Sunday October 17th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 12.2%. One of the new cases was detected on entry screening in a fully vaccinated passenger from the United States of America.

There are currently eight patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. All are unvaccinated. Thirty patients are admitted to the COVID-19 wards at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Twenty-eight patients are unvaccinated, and two (2) patients are partially vaccinated.

Fifty new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. One thousand six hundred and forty-three (1643) cases are currently active and fifty-four (54) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Four thousand and six hundred and thirty-seven (4637) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, nine hundred and forty (2940) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

And, the Health Committee says, in view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.