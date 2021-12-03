St. Vincent and the Grenadines records 17 new cases of Covid 19

St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded 17 new cases of Covid 19 from 145 samples collected on Tuesday November 30th, resulting in a positivity of rate of 11.7-percent. Sixteen new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on November 30th.

The Ministry of Health says there are currently four patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. All are unvaccinated. Six patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Five patients are unvaccinated, and one patient is fully vaccinated. No new deaths were recorded over the reporting period.

Eighty-five (85) recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Four hundred and twenty-eight (428) are currently active and seventy-four (74) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Five thousand five hundred and seventy-nine (5579) cases of COVID-19 and five thousand and seventy-seven (5077) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.