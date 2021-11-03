St.Vincent and the Grenadines records 17 new positive Covid -19 cases and 1 new Covid-19 death

A total of seventeen new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported here from samples processed on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Health Services Sub Committee of NEMO, thirteen (13) new positive cases were reported from seventy-four (74) samples collected on Saturday, while four (4) new positive cases were reported from seventeen (17) samples collected on Sunday.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There are currently seven (7) patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. All are unvaccinated.

Twenty-five (25) patients are admitted to the COVID-19 wards at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Twenty-two (22) patients are unvaccinated, two (2) patients are partially vaccinated and one (1) patient is fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 DEATHS

A 65-year-old male who tested positive for COVID-19 on October 20th, 2021, died on November 1st, 2021. The deceased was unvaccinated. His death brings the death toll from COVID-19 to sixtynine (69).

COVID-19 SUMMARY

Eight hundred and six (806) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. One thousand and twenty-nine (1029) cases are currently active and sixty-nine (69) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Five thousand and twelve (5012) cases of COVID-19 and three thousand nine hundred and fourteen (3914) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.