St.Vincent and the Grenadines records 2 more Covid-19 deaths – NBC SVG

The death toll from Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has climbed to 101, after two more persons succumbed to the disease here.
The Ministry of Health says a 71-year-old male with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on January 31st, and was admitted to the Isolation Ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.
He died on the 7th of February, of COVID-19 pneumonia. He was unvaccinated.
And an 89-year-old female with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on January 30th, and was admitted to the Isolation Ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.
She died on February 7th, of COVID-19 pneumonia. She was unvaccinated.
