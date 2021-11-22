St.Vincent and the Grenadines records 23 new positive cases of COVID-19

A total of twenty-three new COVID-19 cases have been recorded here bringing the total number of active cases to four hundred and sixty-three.

According to the Health Services Sub-Committee of NEMO, ten (10) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and one (101) samples collected on Friday November 19 th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 9.9%.

Seven (7) new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on November 19th, 2021.

Twelve (12) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from eighty (80) samples collected on Saturday November 20th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 15%.

Four (4) new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on November 20th, 2021.

One (1) new COVID-19 positive case was reported from nine (9) samples collected on Sunday November 21st, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 11.1%.

One (1) new rapid antigen positive result was reported from flu clinics on November 21st, 2021.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There are currently nine (9) patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. All are unvaccinated.

Nine (9) patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Seven (7) patients are unvaccinated, two (2) patients are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 DEATHS

No new deaths were recorded over the reporting period.

COVID-19 SUMMARY

Eight hundred and twenty-six (826) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Four hundred and sixty-three (463) cases are currently active and seventy-three (73) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Five thousand four hundred and fourteen (5414) cases of COVID-19 and four thousand eight hundred and seventy-eight (4878) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus. –