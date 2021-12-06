St.Vincent and the Grenadines records 44 new cases of Covid-19 and 2 deaths

Forty-four new cases of Covid 19 have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, while two more persons succumbed to the disease on the weekend.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of NEMO says a 55-year-old female who tested positive for COVID-19 on November 20th, died on December 4th. And, a 69-year-old male who tested positive for COVID-19 on December 4th, died on December 5th.

Health officials say both patients were admitted to the COVID-19 isolation ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. The patients had known underlying conditions and were unvaccinated. Their death bring the total death toll from the disease to 76.

Meanwhile, eighteen new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from 190 samples collected on Wednesday December 1st, resulting in a positivity rate of 9.5%. Seventeen new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on December 1st.

And, 26 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from 170 samples collected on Thursday December 2nd, resulting in a positivity rate of 15.2%. Nineteen new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on December 2nd, 2021.

There are currently five patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. All are unvaccinated. Five patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. All are unvaccinated.

Nineteen recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Four hundred and fifty-one (451) cases are currently active and seventy-six (76) persons with COVID-19 have died.

5623 cases of COVID-19 and 5096 recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

And the Health Committee says, in view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe Covid 19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.