St.Vincent and the Grenadines records 88 new Covid-19 positive cases; 878 currently active – NBC SVG

Four new Covid 19 positive cases from PCR Tests and 84 from Rapid Antigen Tests were reported on the weekend.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of NEMO says one new Covid 19 positive case was reported from six samples collected on Saturday January 15th, resulting in a positivity rate of 16.7%. Fifty-six new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on January 15th.

Three new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from five samples collected on Sunday January 16th, resulting in a positivity rate of 60%. And, 28 new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on January 16th.

Health officials say the current COVID-19 testing algorithm, based on the WHO recommendations appropriate for this phase of the current outbreak, reduces the number of RT-PCR tests conducted, relying more on rapid antigen and clinical diagnosis.

There are currently no patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. Twenty-two patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital; five of whom are vaccinated, one partially vaccinated, and sixteen unvaccinated.

29 recoveries were noted over the reporting period. 878 cases are currently active and 88 persons with COVID-19 have died. 6604 cases of Covid19 and 5638 recoveries have been recorded in SVG since March 2020.

And, in view of the confirmed presence of omicron as the dominant variant in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe Covid 19 disease and death, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols by everyone is strongly recommended. The public is reminded to always wear a properly fitting mask, get vaccinated and boosted and seek care early.