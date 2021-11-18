St.Vincent and the Grenadines records 9 new Covid-19 cases

Nine (9) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and nineteen (119) samples collected on Tuesday November 16th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 7.6%.

Eight (8) new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on November 16th, 2021.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There are currently ten (10) patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. All are unvaccinated.

Twelve (12) patients are admitted to the COVID-19 wards at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. All are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 DEATHS

No new deaths were recorded over the reporting period.

COVID-19 SUMMARY

No new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

One thousand two hundred and fifty two (1252) cases are currently active and seventy-three (73) persons with COVID-19 have died. Five thousand three hundred and sixty-eight (5368) cases of COVID-19 and four thousand and forty-three (4043) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended. The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.