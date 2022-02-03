St. Vincent and the Grenadines records another Covid-19 death; 803 cases still active – NBC SVG

This country recorded another COVID-19 related death yesterday bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 95.

According to the Health Services Sub Committee of NEMO, a 77-year-old man died in Bequia yesterday after being tested positive for COVID-19.

The man was admitted to the Port Elizabeth Hospital yesterday. He later died of COVID-19 Pneumonia.

Health officials say the man was unvaccinated and his death brings the death toll from COVID-19 to 95.

Two new PCR cases and 79 new Rapid Antigen cases were recorded yesterday, bring the total number of active cases to 803.

Seventeen patients are hospitalized – four of whom are fully vaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and 11 unvaccinated.

The Health Officials say 97-thousand, 188 tests have been done to date.

Under the National Vaccination Program, 34-thousand 424 persons received their first dose; 27-thousand 872 had their second dose and 2-thousand 472 received booster shots. The total number of vaccines administered 64-thousand 768.