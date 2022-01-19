St.Vincent and the Grenadines records another Covid-19 death – NBC SVG

·1 min read
Home
Local News
St.Vincent and the Grenadines records another Covid-19 death – NBC SVG
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG
A 90-year-old man is the latest fatality from the Covid 19 pandemic in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The Health Services Sub-Committee of NEMO says the