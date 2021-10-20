St.Vincent and the Grenadines to experience more intense and frequent weather systems

Vincentians have been advised to prepare for more intense and more frequent weather systems.

The advice has come from the Manager of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service Billy Jeffers.

Mr. Jeffers said the frequency of these events is indicative of a change in climate.

Mr. Jeffers highlighted a number of other developments that are also taking place because of climate change.

He said small island developing states must implement measures to adapt to these changes going forward.