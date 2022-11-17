St Vincent Brewery Limited launches new product

The St. Vincent Brewery Limited has officially launched a new product, the Guinness Smooth.

The product was uncapped yesterday during a media launch at the Status Night Club at Arnos Vale.

Country Manager of the St. Vincent Brewery, Shafia London said the new product was introduced to appeal to the new category of consumers who must be catered for.

She said the new Guinness Smooth appeals to all age groups.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/GUINNESS-SMOOTH-LAUNCH.mp3

Country Manager of the St. Vincent Brewery Limited, Shafia London.