St. Vincent records 2 more COVID-19 deaths; total stands at 21

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, on Wednesday, recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, taking the total to 21 — nine of which occurred this month.

Both people died of COVID-19 pneumonia while receiving treatment at health facilities.

One is a 62-year-old male who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 14, was admitted to the Argyle Isolation Facility on Sept. 20 and later transferred to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The second patient is a 60-year-old male who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 25 and was admitted to the COVID-19 ward at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Both deceased had underlying conditions and were unvaccinated, the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) sad on Thursday.

There are 22 patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. Twenty-one are unvaccinated and one patient is fully vaccinated.

A further 14 patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Thirteen are unvaccinated and one patient is partially vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 85 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from 397 samples processed on Tuesday, resulting in a positivity rate of 21.4%.

All cases are contacts of known positive cases and persons seeking care.

NEMO said that 49 rapid antigen positive results were reported for Tuesday.

And, 16 new recoveries were noted over the reporting period, leaving 1,051 active cases.

Since March 2020, SVG has recorded 3,508 cases of COVID-19, of which 2,436 have recovered.

NEMO said:

“In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended. The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitising and immunisation with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.”

