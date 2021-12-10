St.Vincent records 47 new Covid-19 positive cases and 1 death

Twenty-nine (29) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from two hundred and fifty-eight (258) samples collected on Monday December 6th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 11.24 percent.

Sixteen (16) new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on December 6th, 2021.

Six (6) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and twenty-three (123) samples collected on Tuesday December 7th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 4.9%.

Fifteen (15) new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on December 7th, 2021.

Twelve (12) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and sixty-eight (168) samples collected on Wednesday December 8th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 7.1%.

Sixteen (16) new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on December 8th, 2021.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There are currently two (2) patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. One (1) is fully vaccinated and the other is unvaccinated.

Nine (9) patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. All are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 DEATHS

One (1) new COVID-19 death was recorded over the reporting period. The deceased is an 86- year-old female who tested positive for COVID-19 on December 2nd, 2021 and died of COVID-19 pneumonia on December 8th, 2021.

The deceased had no known underlying conditions and was unvaccinated. Her death brings the death toll from COVID-19 to seventy-seven (77).

COVID-19 SUMMARY

Fifteen (15) recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Five hundred and four (504) cases are currently active and seventy-seven (77) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Five thousand six hundred and ninety-two (5692) cases of COVID-19 and five thousand and one hundred and eleven (5111) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.