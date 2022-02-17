Stakeholders in Education to evaluate issues confronting the Education Sector in the Caribbean region – NBC SVG

Stakeholders in Education will meet over the next two days to reflect on, and evaluate issues confronting the Education Sector in the Caribbean region.

They will attend the Seventh Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers of Education to be hosted by St. Vincent and the Grenadines under the theme “Education in Extraordinary Times: From Vulnerability to Resilience”

The two-day Meeting this Thursday and Friday is intended to bring about solutions to the challenges in the region’s education sector.

The session will see the participation of key Development Partners and provides a platform for Ministers across the OECS region to collectively reflect on issues in education, share on local strategies and innovations to address some of these challenges.

The meeting is usually held face to face. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s forum will be convened virtually, with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines delegates meeting face-to-face, in accordance with health protocols.

Minister of Education and National Reconciliation Curtis King will chair the two-day meeting, which will begin with an official opening ceremony at the NIS Conference Facility from 8:30 tomorrow morning.

Executive Director, Caribbean Public Health Agency, Dr. Joy St. John will serve as the feature speaker. She will speak on the topic “The Implications for Education and the Effectiveness of Collective Action in Overcoming a Pandemic”

The Meeting will look at Policy Direction within the Education Sector in the COVID-19 Period; Special COVID-19 Report on Education; and the OECS Declaration for Education, which will guide the development of all future policies, strategies, plans, and programs in Education.

A virtual press briefing will be held at the end of the meeting to inform the public of the outcomes and the way forward.