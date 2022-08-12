State media: 11 killed, including 2 children, in Montenegro gun attack

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)At least 11 people were killed, including two children, in a deadly mass shooting in Montenegro’s southern city of Cetinje on Friday, according to state media RTCG.

According to Montenegrin Police Chief Zoran Br?anin, the suspected shooter first attacked a family that was living in his house as tenants.

“He killed two children, 8 and 11 years old, using a hunting rifle, and injured their mother, who later succumbed to her wounds in a medical facility,” Br?anin said.

“He then went out in the street and used the same rifle to shoot other residents of this settlement.”

A witness told RTCG that the shooter “indiscriminately shot people as he walked through the street.”

