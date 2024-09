This year’s auditions for Steel Expressions is being expanded throughout St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Creator of Steel Expressions Rodney Small, tells NBC news that since the announcement for auditions was made, he has received over 60 applications.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/STEEL-EXPRESSION.mp3

He says Steel Expressions 2024, promises to be another grand event.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/STEEL-EXPRESSION-1.mp3