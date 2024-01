The 2023 Steel Expressions show has been dubbed a success.

Executive Producer and Artistic Director Rodney Small said he was especially grateful that the show was not affected by rain as it has been over the years.

Small expressed thanks to all those who played a part in the successful staging of the show.

Photo credit: Rodney Smalls