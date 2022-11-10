Steering Committee to be established for the Little Tokyo Rehabilitation Project

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Steering Committee to be established for the Little Tokyo Rehabilitation Project
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

A meeting was held on Tuesday to establish a Steering Committee for the Little Tokyo Rehabilitation Project.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves convened the meeting which involved Minister of Urban Development, Julian Francis; other Senior Government Officials and Police Personnel.

Dr. Gonsalves said on NBC Radio yesterday that he was happy to have Minister Francis at the meeting, who is still recovering from a stroke.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/STEERING-COMMITTEE.mp3

See also

The Prime Minister said persons who would affected by the rehabilitation project will be compensated by the Government.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/SOME-COMPENSATION.mp3