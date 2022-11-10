Steering Committee to be established for the Little Tokyo Rehabilitation Project

A meeting was held on Tuesday to establish a Steering Committee for the Little Tokyo Rehabilitation Project.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves convened the meeting which involved Minister of Urban Development, Julian Francis; other Senior Government Officials and Police Personnel.

Dr. Gonsalves said on NBC Radio yesterday that he was happy to have Minister Francis at the meeting, who is still recovering from a stroke.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/STEERING-COMMITTEE.mp3

The Prime Minister said persons who would affected by the rehabilitation project will be compensated by the Government.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/SOME-COMPENSATION.mp3